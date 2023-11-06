Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai has described Manchester City sensation Erling Haaland's off-field habits as "a bit sick"

In a candid revelation, Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai has described Manchester City sensation Erling Haaland‘s off-field habits as “a bit sick,” reported by GOAL. Haaland, known for his unconventional lifestyle choices, has often raised eyebrows with his unique approach to diet and sleep.

The 23-year-old Norwegian striker, who scored an impressive 52 goals last season and narrowly missed out on the 2023 Ballon d’Or, has openly shared his unorthodox methods. From unusual diets to wearing special glasses and even taping his mouth shut for better sleep, Haaland's lifestyle choices have left his colleagues, including Szoboszlai, slightly bemused.

Szoboszlai, now plying his trade in the Premier League with Liverpool, had firsthand experience of Haaland's quirks during their time together at Red Bull Salzburg. The Hungarian midfielder revealed that he tried some of Haaland's methods, including meditation and wearing special glasses, but found them less effective for himself. Szoboszlai acknowledged Haaland's unique approach, stating, “The guy is a bit sick,” referring to Haaland's unconventional habits.

However, Szoboszlai is seeking inspiration from a different source at Liverpool – Egyptian superstar Mohamed Salah. He admires Salah's disciplined lifestyle choices, such as abstaining from pasta, bread, and alcohol, and maintaining a rigorous training regimen. Szoboszlai emphasized that everyone is free to choose their own path and doesn't judge others for their choices.

While Dominik Szoboszlai settles into his role at Liverpool, Erling Haaland continues his impressive form at Manchester City, scoring 13 goals in 16 appearances this season. However, Haaland did suffer a minor injury during Manchester City's recent Premier League match against Bournemouth. As both players make their mark on the pitch, their differing lifestyles continue to fascinate fans and peers alike. Stay tuned for more insights into the world of football's top stars.