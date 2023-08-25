Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has shared thoughts on the Saudi Pro League's transfer market. The Middle East League has taken the football world by storm, signing some of the biggest talents in the world.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Klopp expressed dissatisfaction with the fact that the Saudi Pro League's transfer market closes 20 days after the transfer market of the English Premier League. He said, “Not good — authorities should make clear that if you want to be part of the system, you need to do business at the same time as everyone else.”

The German manager also has an update on Mohamed Salah's future at Liverpool. The Egyptian maestro has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia in the past few days as he looks to end his six-year tenure at Anfield.

Klopp has put those rumors to bed, saying that Salah is committed to Liverpool and will stay with the Reds. Speaking at the pre-match Premier League press conference, the German said, “We don’t have an offer — Mo Salah is a Liverpool player, and for all the things we do, he is essential.”

“If there would be something, the answer would be NO. Mo is 100% committed to Liverpool. Nothing to talk about”.

This is good news for Liverpool fans, who have already seen the departures of Roberto Firmino, Jordan Henderson, and Fabinho to the Saudi Pro League. With so much experience already gone in this window, it would have been criminal to let Salah leave this late in the window. The former Chelsea man has become a Liverpool legend with his scintillating performances for the club in the past six years.
He was part of the incredible frontline partnership with Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino from 2017 to 2022. Mane left the club in 2022 as he joined Bayern Munich. On the other hand, Firmino ended his eight-year tenure at Liverpool this summer as he joined Saudi Pro League's Al Ahli. Many suggested that Salah would be willing to leave as he doesn't get on that well with Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez. For the moment, Liverpool fans will be seeing more magic from Salah at Anfield.