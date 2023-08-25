Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has shared thoughts on the Saudi Pro League's transfer market. The Middle East League has taken the football world by storm, signing some of the biggest talents in the world.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Klopp expressed dissatisfaction with the fact that the Saudi Pro League's transfer market closes 20 days after the transfer market of the English Premier League. He said, “Not good — authorities should make clear that if you want to be part of the system, you need to do business at the same time as everyone else.”

The German manager also has an update on Mohamed Salah's future at Liverpool. The Egyptian maestro has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia in the past few days as he looks to end his six-year tenure at Anfield.

Klopp has put those rumors to bed, saying that Salah is committed to Liverpool and will stay with the Reds. Speaking at the pre-match Premier League press conference, the German said, “We don’t have an offer — Mo Salah is a Liverpool player, and for all the things we do, he is essential.”

“If there would be something, the answer would be NO. Mo is 100% committed to Liverpool. Nothing to talk about”.