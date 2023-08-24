Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad is ready to offer Mo Salah a record-breaking contract if he's willing to join the club. And while that may be enticing for the Egyptian, Liverpool has absolutely no intentions of even speaking to them.

Fabrizio Romano reported Thursday that the Merseysiders have made it clear they want to keep Salah for the foreseeable future, which is really no surprise. The only way he would actually be able to join Al-Ittihad right now is by forcing a move, which feels unlikely considering the 2023-24 Premier League campaign just began.

Salah, who is easily Jurgen Klopp's best player, remains under contract at Anfield until 2025 after putting pen to paper on a new deal in the summer of 2022. He has been absolutely integral to the Reds' success over the years, solidifying himself as one of the most productive attackers in world football.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The 31-year-old has scored 20 goals or more in four of his six seasons with Liverpool and even bagged 32 in his debut campaign in 2017-18. Last term, Salah hit the back of the net 19 times and handed out 12 assists, too. Without Salah, this isn't the same team.

Perhaps he could make the move to the Middle East in the future but for the time being, it probably won't happen. Although he's in his early 30s now, Salah is still far too good of a player to leave the Premier League for a caliber that is below him.

Nevertheless, Al-Ittihad will continue to try and convince Salah to join their project until the transfer window closes in September.