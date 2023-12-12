James Milner has shared an story about the time he found himself on the receiving end of Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp's intense demeanor

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp‘s passionate management style is no secret, and James Milner has shared an anecdote about the time he found himself on the receiving end of Klopp's intense demeanor, reported by GOAL. Milner, who spent eight successful years at Anfield before joining Brighton in 2023, revealed a moment of tension with Klopp during a halftime exchange.

Despite being a favorite of Klopp and contributing significantly to Liverpool's triumphs, Milner recalled a specific incident when he and Klopp clashed. Speaking on the High Performance podcast, Milner shared, “I remember him smashing his hands down on the table like ‘will you shut the f*ck up?!' But Jurgen was brilliant.” Milner emphasized that, overall, he had a great relationship with Klopp, both on and off the field, with Klopp even supporting Milner's charity, the James Milner Foundation.

Milner praised Klopp's managerial prowess, highlighting the manager's openness and ability to consider players' input. According to Milner, even if Klopp didn't immediately convey agreement during discussions, his subsequent actions demonstrated thoughtful consideration. “He's a leader, he makes the decisions, but if you've put something in his head and it's helped, he was pretty good at listening to things like that,” Milner explained.

Jurgen Klopp, who has been at Anfield since 2015, has secured major honors, including the Premier League and Champions League titles. The German tactician's contract with Liverpool extends until 2026, and Klopp has hinted that he may step away at that point, having dedicated over a decade to the club. This revelation offers a glimpse into the intense and passionate world of Klopp's coaching style that has played a crucial role in Liverpool's success.