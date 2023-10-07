Liverpool faces a mixed bag of news as they prepare for upcoming fixtures, with injuries and suspensions affecting their squad. The Reds have been eagerly awaiting the return of Cody Gakpo, who sustained a knee injury during a match against Tottenham Hotspur. Gakpo, who scored Liverpool's equalizing goal in that game, is making positive progress and is expected to return after the international break. However, the situation is less optimistic for Thiago Alcantara.

The Spanish midfielder has been sidelined since May due to a persistent hip issue and recently suffered another setback in his recovery. Jurgen Klopp revealed that Thiago's return has been delayed, causing frustration for both the player and the club. Stefan Bajcetic, a young midfielder, also deals with fitness issues, further limiting Klopp's midfield options.

In addition to the injury woes, Liverpool will be without Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota for their upcoming match against Brighton due to suspensions. This could open the door for summer signing Ryan Gravenberch to make his full Premier League debut after he impressed with his first goal for the club in a recent match.

Despite these setbacks, Liverpool remains determined to maintain their strong performance in the Premier League. They will face Roberto De Zerbi's Brighton side in their next fixture, looking to secure valuable points in their pursuit of success.

While Thiago's injury struggles continue to frustrate, the potential return of Cody Gakpo and the emergence of promising talents like Gravenberch provide some optimism for Liverpool fans. Klopp's Reds will be eager to navigate these challenges and continue their campaign with their trademark determination and style.