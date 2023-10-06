Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool's manager, has revealed that the club has put the recent VAR controversy firmly behind them. This comes after the contentious decision to disallow Luis Díaz's goal in Liverpool's 2-1 defeat to Tottenham last weekend, which was later admitted to be an erroneous offside call by the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL).

In a news conference following Liverpool's impressive 2-0 victory over Union SG in the Europa League, Klopp emphasized that the team has moved on from the incident. He stated, “If I gave the impression that we were still dwelling on [Saturday's] game, we are not. We've moved past it. We are not children. That's it. From a focus point of view, there was no problem.”

The Premier League has taken action in response to the controversy by releasing the audio recording of the conversation between the match officials involved. Additionally, VAR officials Darren England and Dan Cook have been temporarily stood down from their duties for upcoming fixtures.

With their focus firmly on the future, Liverpool is now shifting their attention to their next Premier League encounter, where they will face Brighton at the Amex Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Klopp's comments underscore the team's determination to put the VAR controversy behind them and concentrate on their upcoming matches, demonstrating their unwavering commitment to achieving their season's objectives.

As Liverpool aims to maintain their competitive edge in both domestic and European competitions, the ability to move on from contentious incidents and maintain focus on the task at hand will be crucial. The team's resilience and determination will be closely watched by fans and pundits alike as they navigate the challenges of the football season.