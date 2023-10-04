Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has made an extraordinary appeal for a replay of the Premier League match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, which took place last weekend, reported by GOAL. Klopp's request comes in the wake of a highly controversial VAR decision that had a significant impact on the outcome of the game.

During his press conference ahead of Liverpool's Europa League meeting with Union Saint-Gilloise, Klopp expressed his view that, “As a football person, I think the outcome should be a replay.” He went on to elaborate on his concerns about the fairness and integrity of the match.

The incident in question occurred when Liverpool's Luis Diaz had a goal disallowed due to an offside decision. VAR Darren England failed to overturn the on-field referee's decision, which led to the disallowed goal. This pivotal moment happened when the score was still level, and Liverpool went on to lose the match 2-1 to Tottenham.

Following the controversy, the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) provided Liverpool with an audio recording of the communication between the on-field officials and the VAR team. This recording revealed that England mistakenly believed that the on-field decision had been a goal and subsequently upheld it after initially checking the goal.

The PGMOL attributed this significant error to human error. In response, Liverpool issued a statement expressing their concern over the undermining of the sporting integrity of the game. They indicated that they would explore various options to seek resolution.

As a consequence of the error, VAR Darren England and assistant VAR Dan Cook were removed from their scheduled officiating duties for subsequent matches. They will not participate in any matches during the upcoming weekend.

Klopp's appeal for a replay of the match has ignited discussions about the use of VAR and the impact of human errors on the game's outcomes. While it remains to be seen how football authorities will respond to this unprecedented situation, Klopp's call highlights the need for addressing contentious VAR decisions and ensuring fair competition in football.