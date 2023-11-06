In a heartfelt appeal, Liverpool's Colombian winger, Luis Diaz, has urged the kidnappers to release his father, who was abducted last month

In a heartfelt appeal, Liverpool‘s Colombian winger, Luis Diaz, has urged the kidnappers to release his father, who was abducted last month, reported by GOAL. Diaz, who played a crucial role in Liverpool's recent match against Luton, used the platform to express his plea for his father's freedom. After scoring a late equalizer, Diaz lifted his shirt to reveal the message in Spanish: “freedom for papa.”

Taking to Instagram after the game, Diaz poured out his anguish, expressing the desperation he and his family are feeling. He implored the kidnappers to end their suffering by releasing his father, emphasizing the pain they are enduring in his absence. Diaz's emotional message resonated with supporters worldwide.

In his Instagram statement, Diaz expressed gratitude to both the Colombian and international communities for their overwhelming support during this challenging time. He acknowledged the outpouring of affection and solidarity, highlighting the unity of people standing with his family.

The distressing incident occurred on October 28 when Diaz's parents were taken hostage by leftwing guerrillas of the National Liberation Army (ELN) in their hometown of Barrancas. While Diaz's mother has been found, his father's whereabouts remain unknown.

Recently, the Colombian government confirmed that the ELN was behind the kidnapping. However, there is a glimmer of hope as the rebel group has issued a statement assuring Luis Diaz that his father will be released in the coming days. The football community and fans around the world anxiously await the safe return of Diaz's father, hoping for a swift resolution to this heartbreaking situation. Stay tuned for updates as this poignant story unfolds.