Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has provided an update on Colombian forward Luis Diaz, who has been dealing with a distressing situation involving his parents' kidnapping by the rebel group the National Liberation Army (ELN), reported by GOAL. Diaz's mother, Cilenis Marulanda, was fortunately released, but his father, Luis Manuel, remains missing.

Despite the challenging circumstances, Diaz has returned to England and participated in training sessions with his teammates. Klopp, speaking to reporters ahead of Liverpool's match against Luton Town, emphasized that the decision to play rests entirely with Diaz. Klopp stated, “If he feels right, he will be with us. You can see he didn't sleep a lot. I cannot really say what we will do because we just wait. It’s all about him, if he makes himself available or not, and I don’t want to force anything. We cannot and will not force the Luis situation.”

There was a glimmer of hope on Friday morning when a representative of ELN assured that Diaz's father would be released “as soon as possible.” Jurgen Klopp expressed cautious optimism, saying, “The news from Colombia gives us a little bit of hope. I don’t get it personally but I get it forwarded. But everything that gives us a little bit of hope is good. So we are waiting for really good news.”

What's next for Luis Diaz and Liverpool?

Luis Diaz had excused himself from Liverpool's last two games, and it remains uncertain whether he will feature in the upcoming match this weekend. The football community continues to wait for positive developments while offering support to Diaz and his family during this challenging time. Stay tuned for further updates as the situation unfolds.