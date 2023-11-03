Liverpool icon Didi Hamann couldn't resist taking a cheeky jab at Arsenal while discussing the Premier League title race

In an exclusive interview, Liverpool icon Didi Hamann couldn't resist taking a cheeky jab at Arsenal while discussing the Premier League title race. When questioned about the potential champions, Hamann shared his candid views, emphasizing his belief in specific contenders.

Hamann highlighted Manchester City as the top favorite, citing their consistent performance. Hamann, speaking to BoyleSports who offer the latest Premier League odds, said: “I think City is the most likely one. I think Liverpool got a chance, even though I didn't think they had a chance before the start of the season. But I'm very impressed with Liverpool.”

Additionally, Hamann mentioned Tottenham Hotspur as a team with an outside chance due to their strong start. Despite doubts about their endurance, he recognized their promising beginning, stating, “People say, can they stay there? I think it's unlikely they will. But the way they've been starting, the way they've been going, I'd be very surprised if it wasn't one of these three teams.”

In a lighthearted dig, Hamann ruled out Arsenal's chances, asserting his belief that they won't clinch the title this season. “I dont think Arsenal will win it” He added at the end. His comments add spice to the ongoing Premier League discussions, capturing the attention of fans and pundits alike.

As the competition intensifies, Didi Hamann's insights offer an intriguing perspective on the league dynamics. Fans eagerly await the unfolding drama, with contenders vying for the coveted Premier League crown. Stay tuned for more expert opinions and updates on the thrilling race for the title.