The agent of Liverpool forward Mohammad Salah has responded to the reports claiming the Egyptian has with Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi. The left-footed forward has been linked with a move away from Anfield after a difficult season with Liverpool.

According to the reports from the French outlet Sports Zone, Salah met the PSG president Al-Khelaifi in Morocco. It was even reported that the two individuals had a close relationship since the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

However, the report didn't sit well with the Egyptian's agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, and he wasted no time putting it to the sword. “He did not [meet him]. That's the short story,” he said on Twitter.

This is not the first time that Abbas has dismissed a potential meeting between Salah and Al-Khelaifi. In January, he tweeted, “There isn't enough shaming of people/outlets who confidently report on stories with ‘hard facts' which then turn out to be garbage and just random stabs in the dark.”

Salah signed a contract with Liverpool last summer, keeping him with the English giants until 2025. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has also refused the idea of parting ways with his top scorer. The German believes the former Chelsea man can complement Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez as he did with Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

As far as PSG are concerned, they remain in the hunt for new attackers. They have just confirmed the departure of Lionel Messi. Moreover, Kylian Mbappe's links with Real Madrid aren't going away. Alongside Salah, they are linked with moves for Manchester City's Bernardo Silva this summer.