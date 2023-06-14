The summer transfer window could end up being one for the ages. After Lionel Messi already joined MLS side Inter Miami, it appears PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe could also be on the move. The Frenchman has told the club he won't activate another year on his deal next summer, which means Paris must cash in now or run the risk of losing their talisman for free.

In a recent interview with Gazzetta dello Sport, Mbappe explained that he hasn't publicly said he plans to leave but did make it clear no conversations were had about renewing his contract.

“For a player like me, the goal is to win everything.

“And we knew that at PSG there were shortcomings that sooner or later we were going to end up paying for.

“I didn't say I wanted to be sold to Real Madrid or want to leave, but only that I won't activate the option on the extra year.

“With PSG, there has never been any talk of a renewal.”

The Parisiens are reportedly livid with Kylian Mbappe and would consider selling him for a satisfactory offer. Los Blancos are ready to pounce after nearly signing the striker for nothing last summer before he re-upped with PSG.

The reality is Paris isn't going to win Champions League titles. They couldn't do it without Mbappe, Messi, and Neymar. If he does go to a side like Madrid who are the epitome of European success, Mbappe has every opportunity to add tons of silverware to his trophy case.

This could be a very ugly ending to his time in the French capital. But for the growth of his career, it only makes sense for Mbappe to begin a new adventure elsewhere.