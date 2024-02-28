In a stunning turn of events, rumors are swirling that Liverpool FC star, Mohamed Salah, has already inked a deal to join the Saudi Pro League at the conclusion of the current 2023-24 season, reported by GOAL. The unexpected revelation comes from Mido, the former Egypt international and Premier League striker, who took to social media to drop the bombshell.
In his post to his 5.6 million followers, Mido declared, “Mohamed Salah will be in the Saudi League next season. Contracts have been signed.” This revelation has sent shockwaves through the football world, raising questions about Salah's future and potential departure from Liverpool.
This is not the first time Salah's name has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia. Al-Ittifaq, a prominent club in the Saudi Pro League, had expressed a keen interest in acquiring Salah's services last summer. They reportedly submitted an enticing £150 million offer. However, Liverpool, unwilling to part ways with their star player, rejected the bid, keeping Salah in the red of Merseyside.
Now, with reports resurfacing about Middle Eastern clubs renewing their pursuit of Premier League stars in the upcoming transfer window, Salah's potential departure gains traction. At 31, Salah still has two years left on his existing contract with Liverpool, extending until 2025.
The impending departure of Liverpool's head coach, Jurgen Klopp, at the end of this season adds an additional layer of uncertainty. With the managerial shift on the horizon, Salah might be tempted to explore new horizons and follow Klopp out of Anfield. As the football community holds its breath, only time will reveal the true fate of Mohamed Salah and his future with Liverpool. Stay tuned for more updates on this developing story.