Liverpool FC star Premier League campaign receives a significant boost as Mohamed Salah gears up for a return to action ahead of their clash with Brentford, reported by GOAL. The star forward suffered an unfortunate injury blow while on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations, leading him to return to England for treatment. The initial fears of a minor issue proved otherwise, with Salah's muscular problem requiring more attention.

Salah, who last featured for Liverpool on New Year's Day with a stellar performance against Newcastle, has made a triumphant return to full training this week. Reds' manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed Salah's readiness, stating, “Mo is back in full training. That brings him automatically into contention.” The Egyptian's potential involvement will undoubtedly add firepower to Liverpool's attacking lineup.

In addition to Salah, Klopp welcomes the return of several key players, including Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez, Conor Bradley, and Alisson. This influx of experienced players provides Klopp with more tactical options as Liverpool aims to maintain their top position in the Premier League.

However, Klopp also revealed the unavailability of Thiago Alcantara and Trent Alexander-Arnold, emphasizing the club's cautious approach to player fitness. Klopp clarified, “We never forced anyone back. When the boys played, they were fit, but the situation told us differently as it happened again. Very, very unlucky and unfortunate.”

With only a two-point lead over Manchester City, who have a game in hand, Liverpool is keen on securing three points against Brentford. Mohamed Salah's return comes as a timely reinforcement for the Reds, aiming to solidify their position at the summit of the Premier League table.