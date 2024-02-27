Liverpool‘s Carabao Cup triumph at Wembley came with some injury-related theatrics, notably involving Darwin Nunez, reported by GOAL. The Uruguayan forward, despite being ruled out of the showpiece game against Chelsea, showcased an exuberant celebration that left fans questioning the severity of his supposed injury.
Although Nunez had trained leading up to the final, Jurgen Klopp deemed him unfit for the matchday squad, placing him alongside other sidelined players like Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones, and Dominik Szoboszlai in the stands. However, Nunez's post-goal antics, joined by Szoboszlai, suggested a different narrative. After Virgil van Dijk scored the decisive goal in extra time, Nunez, seemingly full of energy, dashed down the steps, leaped over a gate, and hurdled pitch-side advertising hoardings.
A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon
Klopp, upon witnessing the spirited celebrations of players nursing injuries, commented, “OK, Darwin and Dom are obviously not fit in the moment, that’s why they didn’t play, but the celebration looked at 100 per cent, let me say it like that. I’ll have to talk about that with the medical department!”
Addressing the speculation around his injury, Nunez took to social media, playfully stating, “I warned them that if we scored the goal, I was going to jump.” His passionate display has only solidified his standing as a cult hero among Liverpool supporters.
Liverpool, currently dealing with a significant injury list, hopes to reintegrate players like Darwin Nunez into the squad as they continue their pursuit of four trophies this season. Up next, they face Southampton in an FA Cup fifth-round clash at home on Wednesday.