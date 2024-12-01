Premier League leaders Liverpool handed Manchester City yet another defeat on Sunday, beating them 2-0 at Anfield. Mohamed Salah played his part, assisting Cody Gakpo's opener before scoring from the penalty spot in the second half.

After grabbing three points though, the Egyptian dropped a cryptic comment on his future as contract negotiations continue to stall, saying it will be the “last time” he faced Pep Guardiola's side at Anfield.

Via ESPN:

“Honestly it's in my head. Until now this is the last City game I will play for Liverpool so I was just going to enjoy it. The atmosphere was incredible so I will enjoy every second here. Hopefully we just win the league and will see what will happen.”

Last weekend, Salah claimed he's more “out than in” at this point with Liverpool:

“Well, we are almost in December and I haven't received any offers yet to stay in the club, [so] I'm probably more out than in,” Salah said after beating Southampton.

“You know now I have been in the club for many years. There is no club like this. But in the end it is not in my hands. As I said before, it is December and I haven't received anything yet about my future.

“I love the fans. The fans love me. In the end it is not in my hands or the fans' hands. Let's wait and see. Of course [no offer is disappointing], yeah.”

Losing Salah would be detrimental for Liverpool. He is undoubtedly their best player, already bagging 11 goals and assisting seven in 13 league appearances this term. He's a massive reason the Merseysiders are nine points clear at the top of the table.

While recent reports suggest there's been progression in contract talks in the last few months, the player himself is clearly not as confident about putting pen to paper on a new deal. Several clubs in Saudi Arabia are very interested in Salah, but he's voiced no desire to play in the Middle East.

The Liverpool forward is allowed to speak to clubs outside of the Premier League on January 1. His current contract expires next summer. Needless to say, the Reds would be foolish to let him walk.