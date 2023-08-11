Liverpool are set to sign Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo. The Ecuador midfielder has been linked with a move to Chelsea for the majority of this transfer window but will now head to Merseyside.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool will submit a bid of £110m to land Caicedo. The valuation is too good for Brighton to refuse. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will have discussions with Caicedo about him moving to the club before sealing the move. Consequently, the Reds will break the English transfer record of the highest fee spent for a player, overtaking Declan Rice's move earlier in this transfer window. Rice moved to Arsenal from West Ham for £105m.

It is reported that Caicedo will become the new Liverpool player on Friday (11th August). However, it is unlikely that he will be involved in the Reds' opening Premier League game against Chelsea. If he plays on Sunday, it will be interesting to see how the Blues play against the midfielder they almost signed this summer.

Similarly, Chelsea are working on a deal to land Liverpool's target Romeo Lavia. Chelsea's latest valuation of £48m is higher than the Reds' bid of £46m, but Southampton are keen not to accept anything beyond £50m.

By joining Liverpool, Caicedo will reunite with Alexis Mac Allister, who was signed by Klopp earlier in this transfer window. The signing of Caicedo was a necessity for Liverpool in this window. Despite signing Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, they needed a new No.6 after the departure of Fabinho to Saudi Arabia.

Klopp will address the media today in the Chelsea pre-match press conference. It is likely that he will be asked about Caicedo's potential move.