Liverpool are in the race to sign Torino defender Perr Schuurs this summer. Despite the good performances of Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips this season, the Reds continue to be linked with the defender.

According to the reports from Tuttosport, Schuurs is on the long list of names linked with Liverpool this summer. The Reds are impressed by the Dutch international’s performance in the Champions League vs Ajax. They are ready to submit a £26m offer to sign the Torino defender.

The 20-year-old had a trial with Liverpool in 2017. However, the Merseyside club opted against his signing at that time. As they need defensive reinforcements this summer, Liverpool could finally make their move for Schuurs this summer.

Schuurs has made 29 appearances for Torino this season. In terms of what he brings to the table, he clearly likes to tackle. The Dutch international has averaged 1.7 tackles, one interception, and 3.2 clearances per game in the Serie A this season. As a result of his performances, he has drawn comparisons with Virgil Van Dijk and Toby Alderwerield with his performances.

Liverpool are in for a transitional period after a disappointing 2022/23 season. The Reds won’t be in the Champions League next season after finishing fifth in the Premier League. Moreover, Liverpool crashed out of the Champions League to their nemesis Real Madrid once again.

Manager Jurgen Klopp hopes to assemble his Liverpool squad that can compete across all fronts next season. When asked about the Europa League competition, Klopp said that Anfield would be bouncing on Thursday nights and the competition would be taken seriously.