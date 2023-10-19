Liverpool has turned its attention towards Napoli's star striker, Victor Osimhen, amid growing interest from Premier League rivals Chelsea and Arsenal. It has come to light that Liverpool's scouts have been closely tracking the Nigerian international while on duty with his national team in Portugal.

According to the reports from SunSport, Jurgen Klopp is keenly impressed by Osimhen's performances. One of Liverpool's scouts was assigned to observe the Nigerian striker during recent friendlies in the Algarve, where Nigeria faced Saudi Arabia and Mozambique. Although Osimhen sustained a hamstring injury in the game against Saudi Arabia, Klopp is aware of his impressive capabilities. The 24-year-old played a significant role in helping Napoli secure the Serie A title last season.

However, Osimhen's relationship with Napoli has shown signs of strain recently, mainly due to conflicts with manager Rudi Garcia and contentious incidents involving the club's social media. Regardless of these off-field challenges, Osimhen's on-field contributions remain formidable. He has already netted six goals this season, reaffirming his status as one of the world's top strikers, with an estimated value surpassing £100 million.

With the possibility of Saudi Arabia reigniting their interest in Mo Salah's services in January, Klopp recognizes the need for reinforcements should the Egyptian superstar decide to leave Anfield. However, Liverpool faces stiff competition from Chelsea in their pursuit of Osimhen. Chelsea, under the guidance of manager Mauricio Pochettino, is in dire need of a prolific goalscorer. Additionally, Arsenal, led by manager Mikel Arteta, has also expressed interest in acquiring a clinical No. 9 to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title.

As this transfer saga unfolds, the battle for Victor Osimhen's signature is set to intensify, with Liverpool, Chelsea, and Arsenal all vying for the highly sought-after striker's services.