UEFA has announced a special refund scheme for Liverpool fans who were affected by the Champions League final debacle last year. Chaotic scenes took place outside the Stade de France in Paris that led to a number of fans missing the game against Real Madrid.

Incredible scenes outside Stade de France with Liverpool fans struggling to enter.

It is pointed that approx 30k Liverpool fans more came to Paris ticketless.

French police definitely had some logistics issue, 30 minutes to go and half Liverpool stand still empty #LFCRMA pic.twitter.com/j4YmVLkatG — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) May 28, 2022

Kickoff was also notably delayed by 38 minutes as a result of the late arrival of supporters. An independent inquiry last month, however, found that the primary responsibility for the crowd management failures was with UEFA, with Liverpool fans blameless for the huge crowds and congestion.

And so, the European football governing body has opened a system for fans to get their money back.

“UEFA will implement a special refund scheme for fans who were most affected when accessing the Stade de France on 28 May 2022,” a UEFA statement said. “Refunds will be available to all fans with tickets for gates A, B, C, X, Y and Z where the most difficult circumstances were reported.

“In addition, all fans who according to the access control data did not enter the stadium before 9 p.m. CEST [the originally scheduled kickoff time], or who were not able to enter the stadium at all, will be eligible for a refund.”

With that criteria in mind, every Liverpool fan is eligible for a refund as it covers the English side’s allocation of 19,618 tickets. Refunds will also be provided to Real Madrid fans who meet the refund criteria.

It’s an unprecedented move that will reportedly cost UEFA millions according to ESPN.

Liverpool went on to lose the final in a 1-0 defeat to Real Madrid, their second Champions League final defeat to the Spanish side in four years.