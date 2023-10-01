Liverpool's painful 2-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur frustrated fans and players, and a VAR blunder took center stage in the post-match discussions. Luis Diaz's disallowed goal was initially ruled offside, resulting from a “significant human error” by the VAR officials.

Diaz's stunning finish led Liverpool, but the offside flag was swiftly raised. The replays, however, suggested that Diaz's run might have been perfectly timed with Cristian Romero's leg, casting doubt on the initial decision. What raised suspicion was the unusually swift completion of the VAR check, lacking the customary lines drawn to confirm the call.

It has now emerged that VAR official Darren England mistakenly believed that referee Simon Hooper had awarded the goal, leading him to signal “check complete” in favor of granting the goal. This miscommunication contributed to one of the most high-profile VAR blunders in recent memory.

Liverpool's woes didn't end there, as they went on to lose the match 2-1, finishing with nine men after Joel Matip's own goal in stoppage time. Manager Jurgen Klopp also expressed dissatisfaction with the two red cards handed to Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota.

Klopp criticized the VAR decision, saying, “The offside goal. That is not offside when you see it; they drew their lines wrong. It is so tough to deal with it.” At the same time, the PGMOL (Professional Game Match Officials Limited) acknowledged the error and issued an apology; Klopp, like many fans, questioned the effectiveness of VAR in such situations.

Klopp referenced a similar incident against Manchester United and expressed frustration with VAR's inconsistent interventions. Despite acknowledging the mistake, Liverpool was left with no points, adding to the growing debate surrounding VAR's impact on the game and the need for more precise and consistent officiating decisions.