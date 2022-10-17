The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on shaky ground. They haven’t even started pulling away from their rivals in the NFC South division as many expected them before the start of the season. Following the Buccaneers’ upset 20-18 road loss to Mitchell Trubisky and the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, head coach Todd Bowles did not hold back in expressing his frustration about the mindset he’s observed of his team,

“We didn’t take them lightly, No. 1. No. 2, I think guys that are living off the Super Bowl are living in a fantasy land,” Bowles said after the Buccaneers’ loss to Pittsburgh, per Jenna Laine of ESPN. “You’ve gotta get your hands dirty and go to work like everybody else. We’ve been working hard and we’ve gotta work harder. Nobody’s gonna give us anything. Nobody’s gonna feel sorry. We’ve gotta go back as coaches, as players — the time for talking is over. You either gotta put up or shut up.”

The loss to the Steelers was the Buccaneers’ third in four games. Over that stretch, the lone win they had was against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5 at home, which also saw the Buccaneers nearly blowing out a lead.

Speaking of which, the Falcons scored an upset win of their own in Week 6 against the San Francisco 49ers to improve to 3-3, tying the Buccaneers for the best record in the division and putting even more pressure on the shoulders of Bowles and company to turn things around soon.

The Buccaneers will look to get back to their winning ways in Week 7 when the Carolina Panthers on the road.