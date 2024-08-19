LSU star Olivia Dunne (aka Livvy Dunne) and the WWE's Tiffany Stratton recently met at Fanatics Fest.

Taking to Instagram to share her Fanatics Fest experience, Stratton shared various photos from the trip. These include pictures of her at her booth, with fellow WWE star Rey Mysterio, and her signing autographs.

“Fanatics Fest was on Tiffy time,” she quipped in the caption.

The fourth image shows her posing with Dunne. In the photo, Stratton is carrying her customized Money in the Bank briefcase. They appeared to be posing in a bar of some kind.

Fanatics Fest was held from August 16-18 at the Javits Center in New York City. Celebrities and athletes across all sports were present to sign autographs and take pictures with fans.

Who is Livvy Dunne?

Olivia Dunne, better known as Livvy Dunne, is a gymnast and social media star. Previously, Dunne was a part of the USA national team and is currently a part of the LSU Tigers women's gymnastics team.

On social media, Dunne has a big following. Her TikTok has over 8.1 million followers, and her Instagram has over 5.3 million followers.

Coming up, Dunne will be featured in Prime Video's The Money Game. The docuseries will follow NIL (Name, image, and likeness) athletes from LSU throughout the 2023-24 season. Jayden Daniels, Angel Reese, and Flau'jae Johnson will also be in the series.

The WWE's next big thing, Tiffany Stratton

At just 25 years old, Tiffany Stratton has become one of the biggest stars in the WWE. Like Dunne, Stratton is a former gymnast herself.

She made her WWE debut on the November 16, 2021, episode of 205 Live. Stratton then made her NXT debut soon after and quickly became one of their fastest-rising stars.

After losing to Fallon Henley at NXT: New Year's Evil on January 2, 2024, Stratton was promoted to the WWE main roster. She made her debut in the 2024 women's Royal Rumble match, entering at Number 29.

During the match, Stratton was able to eliminate Roxanne Perez, another NXT alum, before being eliminated at the same time as Bianca Belair by the eventual winner, Bayley.

Stratton was signed to the SmackDown brand immediately after. She won her debut solo match on the main roster against Michin before qualifying for the women's Elimination Chamber match in Perth, Australia.

While she did not win the match, she put on a show. After inserting herself into the match between the then-WWE Women's Champion Bayley and Naomi, the three had a triple threat match at Backlash France in May.

Over the coming months, Stratton qualified for the Queen of the Ring tournament, ultimately losing to Belair in the quarterfinals. Since then, Stratton has formed an alliance with the eventual Queen of the Ring winner, Nia Jax.

At the Money in the Bank PLE in July 2024, Stratton won the women's briefcase, earning her a championship match at the time of her choosing. The WWE has been teasing that Stratton will cash in on Jax, who won her match against Bayley at SummerSlam for the Women's Championship.