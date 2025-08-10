Patrick Mahomes is speaking out for the first time following his father's 2024 arrest.

In a new Kansas City Chiefs documentary titled The Kingdom, the quarterback shares how it affected him after learning his father, Patrick Mahomes Sr., was arrested days before the Super Bowl 58.

“I think just knowing that it hurt me, woke him up to know that like you can’t keep doing the same things,” Mahomes said in an exclusive look at the docuseries per The New York Post.

The former New York Mets pitcher was arrested for a DWI and served 10 days in jail. Kristen Lappas, who directed the film, shared that she was shocked that the quarterback's father was willing to participate in the docuseries.

“I was surprised that his dad agreed to sit down for an interview and was as forthcoming as he was about his struggles. I do think it allows you to understand Patrick in a different and new way,” she said.

The former MLB pitcher shared that the incident was “embarrassing” for Mahomes to have had to speak about his arrest.

“It kind of hit home before the Super Bowl last year, when I got in trouble. For him to have to answer questions about me, you know, was probably the most embarrassing thing that I’ve ever been through in my life,” he revealed.

Pat shared that he had immediately apologized to him and didn't want him to be a distraction from the Super Bowl.

“I called him right after … I said, ‘I’m sorry, I’m sorry that it’s taken away from your time and focus.’ … I made a vow that he would never have to deal with anything because of drinking because of me. I haven’t had a drink since then.”

Brittany Mahomes, whom the Chiefs quarterback married in 2022 and shares three children with, also commented how watching his grandchildren helped him make the right decision.

“I think it finally hit him that, you know, ‘I have my kids watching me, I have my grandkids now that are watching me,'” she said.

“He really enjoys watching his son play football and live out his dream.”

“For him to be there supporting me, that’s really cool cause those moments are just moments that you won’t ever get again and he’s been there for all of them this last year,” the quarterback said in agreement.

However, despite the personal issues Mahomes was dealing with during the season, he was able to bring the Lombardi Trophy back to Kansas City when the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime in Super Bowl 58.

The ESPN docuseries airs on Aug. 14 and the Chiefs' first game of the season is on Sept. 5th against the Los Angeles Chargers in Sao Paulo, Brazil.