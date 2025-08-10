Patrick Mahomes is speaking out for the first time following his father's 2024 arrest.

In a new Kansas City Chiefs documentary titled The Kingdom, the quarterback shares how it affected him after learning his father, Patrick Mahomes Sr., was arrested days before the Super Bowl 58.

“I think just knowing that it hurt me, woke him up to know that like you can’t keep doing the same things,” Mahomes said in an exclusive look at the docuseries per The New York Post.

The former New York Mets pitcher was arrested for a DWI and served 10 days in jail. Kristen Lappas, who directed the film, shared that she was shocked that the quarterback's father was willing to participate in the docuseries.

“I was surprised that his dad agreed to sit down for an interview and was as forthcoming as he was about his struggles. I do think it allows you to understand Patrick in a different and new way,” she said.

The former MLB pitcher shared that the incident was “embarrassing” for Mahomes to have had to speak about his arrest.

“It kind of hit home before the Super Bowl last year, when I got in trouble. For him to have to answer questions about me, you know, was probably the most embarrassing thing that I’ve ever been through in my life,” he revealed.

Pat shared that he had immediately apologized to him and didn't want him to be a distraction from the Super Bowl.

“I called him right after … I said, ‘I’m sorry, I’m sorry that it’s taken away from your time and focus.’ … I made a vow that he would never have to deal with anything because of drinking because of me. I haven’t had a drink since then.”

Article Continues Below

Brittany Mahomes, whom the Chiefs quarterback married in 2022 and shares three children with, also commented how watching his grandchildren helped him make the right decision.

“I think it finally hit him that, you know, ‘I have my kids watching me, I have my grandkids now that are watching me,'” she said.

“He really enjoys watching his son play football and live out his dream.”

“For him to be there supporting me, that’s really cool cause those moments are just moments that you won’t ever get again and he’s been there for all of them this last year,” the quarterback said in agreement.

However, despite the personal issues Mahomes was dealing with during the season, he was able to bring the Lombardi Trophy back to Kansas City when the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime in Super Bowl 58.

The ESPN docuseries airs on Aug. 14 and the Chiefs' first game of the season is on Sept. 5th against the Los Angeles Chargers in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

More Kansas City Chiefs News
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) signs autographs for fans after training camp at Missouri Western State University.
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes must be hyped about rookie’s preseason debutMalik Brown ·
Kansas City Chiefs safety Deon Bush (26) leaves the field after the game against the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Chiefs lose veteran defender to torn AchillesBrayden Haena ·
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium.
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes wastes no time with TD pass in first 2025 preseason gameAbdullah Imran ·
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) runs with the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Chiefs have idea of Rashee Rice suspension lengthBenedetto Vitale ·
Machine Gun Kelly Taylor Swift
Machine Gun Kelly shares Taylor Swift chat after Chiefs Super Bowl lossAutumn Hawkins ·
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid talks to quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Chiefs at Huntington Bank Field.
Andy Reid lays out Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes preseason plansJackson Stone ·