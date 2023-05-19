In a refreshing video about diet culture and fatphobia, Lizzo shared why she started exercising. It’s not about losing weight, she said, it’s about doing it for her mind. She opened the video by saying, “Heavy on not trying to escape fatness.” This video was meant to drive home the idea that being fat isn’t a bad thing.

Lizzo destroys assumption that exercise is about losing weight. There’s a misconception that everything a fat person does is about losing weight, or as she puts it: “everything they’re doing is to be thin.” And that’s not the case.

“I’m not trying to be thin,” she said emphatically. “I don’t ever want to be thin.” She continued that she began exercising for her mental health. The flow of endorphins when exercising are proven to aid in stress relief, anxiety, and depression. According to Mayo Clinic, “Physical activity may help bump up the production of your brain’s feel-good neurotransmitters, called endorphins.”

The goal of exercise for Lizzo was to “shift my mind, not my body.” When she looks in the mirror, she wants to love what she sees all the time. With the mental benefits of exercise, this experience can help her. Although, she continued, she expects her body to change with time. Depending on the choices she makes she could look bigger or smaller, but that doesn’t bother the singer. “I’m used to fluctuating,” she said.

Bodies constantly change. From the day you’re born, to the day you die, you never really look the same. It’s impossible to hold any body to the expectation to stay stagnant in appearance. Lizzo ends the video with sage advice, “embracing the fact your body changes, that’s apart of [life].”