Candace Owens has done it again. The often controversial media personality’s target last week was Lizzo when she quote-tweeted a photo of the artist who was unclothed and holding a coffee cup. In her post, she not only attacked the Grammy-winning singer but also took shots at the LGBTQI+ community as well.

“Only women could be emotionally manipulated into supporting their own eradication via support for ‘trans men,'” the media personality tweeted Friday (April 12). “Only women could be fooled into supporting a death cult of ‘fat acceptance.’ Today’s cultural battles prove that women are more irrational and emotional than men.”

She also praised a user who responded with how “men speak” to one another.

“They do not celebrate one another’s failures,” she said. “Men have to be objectively great at something to earn applause from other men. They strive toward excellence. Women? Not so much. We lie. Emotional-based lies that are ruining society.”

It didn’t stop there. Owens continued to ridicule Lizzo on her appearance from a shot of her at a Lakers game back in 2019.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“LOL to everyone telling me that Lizzo is allowed to be naked in public but the public is not allowed to comment on her body,” Candace wrote. “Gaslight someone else. You don’t get to do outlandish things and then be offended when people comment on your outlandishness. She wants attention.”

Well, Lizzo perfectly clapped back at Owens’ fatphobic comments in a video on Instagram.

“I just finished showering and doing my little routine. You know what I realized? I am f***ing gorgeous,” Lizzo said.

“I am the beauty standard. Catch up, b****,” she added.

Owens has not yet responded to Lizzo’s video.