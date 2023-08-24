After serious allegations against pop star Lizzo, her team finally plans on striking back.

Following the alleged sexual, racial, and religious harassment, Lizzo’s team has reportedly been busy. The singer’s legal team plans on countersuing the former backup dancers for alleged hypocritical behavior.

Marty Singer, Lizzo’s lawyer, shared photos of Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez allegedly having fun while watching the Crazy Horse's topless cabaret show which was the night they claimed that they were “pressured” by Lizzo into attending the performance, according to People.

During that night, the former dancers claim that “Lizzo began inviting cast members to take turns touching the nude performers, catching dildos launched from the performers’ vaginas, and eating bananas protruding from the performers’ vaginas.”

Lizzo recently commented on the issue, calling the allegations “unbelievable” and “outrageous.” together with an Instagram post about the matter.

Lizzo has always marketed herself to be a safe space around anyone, regardless of race, size, gender, or sexuality. This is exactly what leaves people torn over the issue. The uncertainty about who to believe is something nobody can answer just yet.

The issue continues to perplex people as the dancers reportedly signed up for the singer weeks after the allegations.

The plus-size singer hasn’t made a comment since then except for an Instagram post where she appears to be enjoying herself in Shibuya, Japan. The comments show that people are still arguing over the issue between who could be telling the truth, or at the very least, who will win the case.