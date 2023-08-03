Lizzo has taken to Instagram to respond to the recent harassment allegations and legal complaints from three of her former dancers.

In the statement, Lizzo said, “These last few days have been gut-wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing. My work ethic, morals[,] and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized. Usually[,] I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed.”

She continued, “These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.”

In the next slide, Lizzo said, “As an artist[,] I have always been very passionate about what I do. I take my music and my performances seriously because at the end of the day[,] I only want to put out the best art that represents me and my fans. With passion comes hard work and high standards. Sometimes I have to make hard decisions but it's never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren't valued as an important part of the team.”

The statement continues by emphasizing that she isn't looking to be viewed as a “victim” in this case. However, she knows that she is “not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days.”

“I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not. There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world,” she said. “I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight.”

She concluded, “I'm hurt but I will not let the good work I've done in the world be overshadowed by this. I want to thank everyone who has reached out in support to lift me up during this difficult time.”

This response comes just days after Lizzo and her production company, Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc., and Shirlene Quigley (the captain of her dance team), were accused of sexual, religious, and racial harassment by three former members of her team, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez. Other allegations include disability discrimination, assault and false imprisonment, and more.

Specific allegations include Lizzo forcing them to touch n**e dancers during a show in Amsterdam's Red Light District. Davis also felt fat-shamed after being called out for weight gain and subsequently had her commitment questioned. A former Oscar-nominated director also recently came out and spoke about her experience working with Lizzo on her 2019 documentary (she left after two weeks).

The whole situation is a huge mess — especially for someone with the star power of Lizzo. She is currently coming off of her fourth studio album, Special, and wrapped her support tour, “The Special” tour on July 30.