LL Cool J revealed that he has never been invited to the annual pre-Grammy Roc Nation Brunch, and he thinks he knows why, Yahoo reports. During his recent appearance on the Big Boy’s Neighborhood podcast, the rapper and actor disclosed that he once laughed at Jay-Z during a high school rap battle.

Laughing, he suspects, is the reason he has never scored an invitation to the star-studded brunch hosted by billionaire Jay-Z. Despite not receiving an invite, the two-time Grammy winner holds no grudges, and he insists that it’s all in good fun.

“I love everybody. I don’t have no problems with none of these guys, man. If I laughed, okay, so what? Laugh at me. How many people have you laughed at or snapped on in the lunchroom?” he asked.

LL Cool J is headlining Live Nation’s The F.O.R.C.E. Live tour, which features other legends such as Salt-N-Pepa, Queen Latifah, MC Lyte, Ice T, Doug E. Fresh, and De La Soul. The tour kicks off in late June and runs through early September with 24 shows in select cities.

Recently inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the 55-year-old rap icon shared that he does not hold a grudge and cannot recall the specific incident. He also expressed his view that not being invited to the Roc Nation Brunch due to a high school rap battle is ridiculous.

“Come on, B. Give your man a pass on that nonsense, man. This is ridiculous. I don’t even remember it,” he joked with Big Boy during the podcast.

The music industry still holds LL Cool J in high regard, despite not receiving an invitation to the Roc Nation Brunch. The F.O.R.C.E. Live tour is a testament to that, and fans are excited to see LL and other legends hit the stage together.