LL Cool J is giving his two cents on the Miranda Lambert selfie drama. In a new interview on Audacy's Mercedes in the Morning radio show the hip-hop icon gave some advice to the country singer.

“Miranda, get over it, baby,” LL Cool J jokingly told the show's hosts. “They're fans. It's fans.”

“Your job as an artist is to create art,” said the rapper. “The way people choose to interact with that art or engage it or appreciate it is up to them.”

“If you want to come to my show and you want to sit there and eat a bowl of potato salad with a baseball hat down to your nose, that's what you choose to do.”

He continued, “You gotta let the fans do what they want to do. What about the thousands of people who aren't doing that? What, you got rules? No yellow shirts!”

LL Cool J said that he won't “judge” Lambert nor will he speak on her behalf.

“I have nothing unkind to say about her. I wish her the best. She has the right to her feelings. But to me, I let the fans be the fans and do what they want to do,” said the “Mama Said Knock You Out” hitmaker.

“You guys come to the show, enjoy yourself,” LL Cool J said about his own fans. “If you want to take selfies. If you want to bring the old Polaroids from the early 1800s, that's up to you.”

Miranda Lambert made headlines this week when paused her set to tell fans to stop taking selfies as she was singing her 2016 single “Tin Man”

“I’m gonna stop right here for a second, I’m sorry,” she said. “These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song.”

“It’s pissing me off a little bit,” continued the Palomino singer. “Sorry, I don’t like it. At all. We’re here to hear some country music tonight. I’m singing some country d*** music.”

Adela Calin, who was apart of the group taking a selfie that she and her friends were not taking that much time to get the perfect snapshot.

“It was 30 seconds at most,” she told NBC News. “We took the picture quickly and were going to sit back down.”

The social media influencer said that the vibe changed once Lambert scolded her and her friends.

“I thought, I feel like I'm being back in school and me and my friends did something that annoyed the teacher and she scolded us so she told us to sit down,” Calin said to Good Morning America.

She continued, “Everybody was having such a great time. We would stand up at times and dance. It was great energy. But after that happened it was just, um, it was not the same.”