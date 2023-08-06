For all of his flaws, Logan Paul is a darn good athlete.

After starting his match against Ricochet with a single slap by the “One and Only,” the two high flyers worked the sort of fast-paced, hype-choreographed matches that a certain type of WWE fan will make fun of promotions like AEW and PWG for booking but will celebrate The Fed for giving a choice spot on their second-biggest show of the year at the expense of a rubber match between Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch.

Slowing things down to highlight the “Maverick's” boxing abilities and patented One in a Million titanium-enforced punch, Paul attempted the first pin of the match via a Running Powerslam, a maneuver typically employed by Ricochet's tag team partner, Braun Strowman. Paul then, fully showering in the boos like a hyper heel, attemped the “Hogan Paul,” a maneuver taking the finisher of the Hulkster and repurposing it for the social media age.

Ricochet, meanwhile, attempted to showcase his knowledge of wrestling history, hitting Paul with the “People's Moonsault,” a load-up of The Rock's finisher but with a Standing Moonsault at the end of it. Taking things outside the ring via a ring apron Spanish Fly, the two performers exchanged aerial attack after aerial attack – folks saw the reverse Buckshot Lariet – inside and out of the ring but in the end, the match wouldn't be decided by a splash or a sault but instead a simple punch, as, when the chips appeared down for the “Maverick,” he rolled away from a 630, threw on a pair of knucks and closed out the match with his own version of the five knuckle shuffle.

Was it a great finish? The fans in Detroit certainly didn't think so, but in the end, he is a bad guy; what do you expect?