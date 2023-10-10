The premiere of Loki's newest season has already proven to be a massive hit with audiences on Disney+, so much so that Marvel hasn't been able to hide its happiness about the show's numbers.

The season two premiere of Loki, saw massive viewership within just three days of being on Disney+, via Marvel Entertainment. The first episode, titled “Ouroboros,” brought in roughly 10.9 million views globally to make it the second biggest 2023 premiere on the streaming service.

Star Wars holds the top spot for the year as The Mandalorian's season two premiere, though the specific three-day viewership numbers are not available.

Marvel was also keen to talk about how well the season premiere was received by both critics and audiences, with the episode receiving a fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Currently, season two's critic score sits at 89% while the audience score is a bit higher at 94%.

The strong premiere comes at a time when some fans are talking about how rocky 2023 has been for the MCU. Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania released to mixed reactions from audiences and critics, with the film's version of M.O.D.O.K. serving as a prime example of what some felt were questionable special effects and was unable to break even at the box office. Secret Invasion on Disney+ didn't fare much better as several episodes received negative reviews, with criticism largely aimed at the series' plot and pacing.

On the other hand, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was very well-received when it released in May 2023. The film grossed roughly $845 million during its theatrical run, making it the fourth-highest grossing film of the year at the time of writing.

Audiences and critics gave the film largely positive reviews, as well, with a common point being it served as a satisfying conclusion to both this iteration of the Guardians and James Gunn's tenure in the MCU before taking on his new role overseeing and revamping DC's shared on-screen universe.

While Loki is already off to a strong start, the question going forward is if the series will be able to keep up this momentum.