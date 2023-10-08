The season premiere of Loki Season 2 saw plenty of familiar faces grace viewers' screens, but the scene-stealer for many has proven to be the newcomer Ouroboros, played by Ke Huy Quan. But who exactly is this eccentric character and how does he fit in to the new season of Loki?

“OB…I Like That.”

Viewers are introduced to Ouroboros, or OB for short, as Mobius and Loki try to figure out why Loki keeps vanishing and how they can stop it. The pair meet OB toiling away deep in the bowels of the TVA in its Repair and Advancement department, making OB the glorified repairman of the organization. However, it becomes clear very quickly that OB is not just a repairman, but a technical genius who plays an important, but seemingly forgotten, role in keeping the TVA functioning.

OB's genius is given a showcase during the season premiere as he reveals Loki has been time-slipping but has developed a way to potentially stop it, though he admittedly has some help from Loki when he time-slips to the past. After helping stabilize Loki, though not without significant risk to Loki and Mobius' lives, OB sets his sights on finding a solution to stabilize the power output from the timeline as it continues to rapidly branch as a result of the Loki Season 1 finale.

As for OB's personality, Ke Huy Quan is sure inject the character with plenty of his natural charm that has won over audiences since his childhood and led to his career renaissance after his Oscar-winning performance in 2022's Everything, Everywhere, All At Once. OB's eccentric, inquisitive, and somewhat jovial nature comes across immediately from his first humorous interaction with Mobius and Loki in the season premiere.

The seemingly infectious positivity is offset, though, by his more serious temperament when he realizes the danger the entire TVA is in, showing there is a person of action underneath the positive exterior. It shows in how quickly OB acts to remedy Loki's time-slipping, along with the potential danger the branching timeline presents to the TVA if he doesn't find a way to filter the power output properly.

A Deeper Connection?

Despite this seemingly straightforward presentation, OB's name has sparked speculation online about if there may be a deeper connection to Loki than the season premiere lets on. It goes back to OB's full name, Ouroboros, its meaning and how it connects to Norse mythology.

In several ancient mythologies, including Norse, Ouroboros is the name given to iconography depicting a snake in a circle with its head eating its tail. The Norse version of Ouroboros is formed by Jormungandr, the world serpent that is so large it wraps around the Earth and can consume its own tail. Jormungandr is also one of Loki's offspring in traditional Norse myths that is killed in a cataclysmic battle with Thor at Ragnarok, though the serpent does take the God of Thunder with him.

While it is still only speculation at the time of this writing, it has led to many viewers online suggesting that there could be more revelations to come for both OB and Loki over the course of the season. It remains to be seen, though, what those connections could end up being and how they ultimately affect the fate of both characters and, potentially, the TVA.