Now that it's the NFL offseason, America's favorite couple is switching things up — it's Travis Kelce's turn to get cutaway videos during Taylor Swift Eras concerts. Kelce is currently going viral for a clip of him dancing to “Look What You Made Me Do” during one of Swift's Eras Tour shows in Singapore and it's causing all the feels for Swifties and Kelce…ies alike.
Kelce attended the fifth of Swift's six performances during her residency at Singapore's National Stadium in Kallang. In video footage posted on X (formerly Twitter), the Kansas City Chiefs star is seen singing along and dancing to the beat, with moves familiar from his touchdown celebrations.
Much like Swift during the Chiefs games she attended, he's seen enjoying the festivities with friends outside a suite.
🎥| Travis Kelce and friends vibing to “Look What You Made Me Do”#SingaporeTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/Rg3b2gxyuh
— The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) March 8, 2024
Later in the show, another video captured footage of Kelce on the side of the stage dancing to “Karma” and enjoying the shout-out when Swift sings “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me” in the lyric she famously changed for her beau.
THE GUY ON THE CHIEFS pic.twitter.com/RYLaf74XYa
— Tayvis Nation 🏈🫶🏻 (@tayvisnation) March 8, 2024
All in all, it's been a pretty eventful week for Travis Kelce, who kicked things off on Monday by attending his brother Jason Kelce's retirement announcement press conference. Then Tuesday, Travis and Jason attended the Cleveland Cavaliers versus Boston Celtics NBA game at Cleveland's Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, where they were the guests of honor and the inspiration for a special bobblehead giveaway at the game.
Now Travis Kelce is at another packed arena across the globe, cheering on his larger-than-life pop star girlfriend Taylor Swift, just like she did for him all football season. Look at what love has made them do indeed.