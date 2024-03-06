Travis Kelce is riding high right now after helping the Kansas City Chiefs win their second straight Super Bowl this past season, but he had to deal with a difficult moment recently when his older brother Jason Kelce decided to retire from the NFL. While his decision was a poorly kept secret, Jason confirmed on Monday that he would be retiring from the game.
Of course, Travis was in attendance for the ceremony, and he was notably emotional for much of his brother's speech. On their New Heights podcast, Travis explained that he's always had Jason as someone who he could rely on and look up to when it came to football, and that he was sad that he would now have to carry the torch on his own.
“You’ve always been a step ahead of me in this game…and its always been like I’ve had that flotation device right there and to have you out of it, man it feels empty and it feels like it’s complete you know, it was a success, it was a fun a** journey to watch. Like I said yesterday I appreciate you showing me the way and bringing us all along the journey with you big guy.” – Travis Kelce, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment
Travis Kelce is looking forward to what the future holds for his brother
Retiring from the NFL is always a difficult decision, and even though he was still playing at an extremely high level, Jason decided it was time to hang up his cleats and ride off into the sunset. While Travis is sad too that he and his brother both won't be in the league together anymore, he's excited for what the future holds for his older brother.
“It was cool being the tag team of the National Football League, pretty cool s***. Yeah I didn’t talk to you about it, I kind of let you do your own thing and I couldn’t be more proud listening to you yesterday it’s been a lot of emotions, a lot of sad emotions, a lot of exciting emotions, I mean you’ve got the f***ing world in your palm dude, and you’ve got three little ones that I know you’re dying to watch grow up and it’s just a lot of exciting future things that we have to look forward to.” New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment
Jason is one of the most likable players of all time, so it's safe to say he will experience quite a bit of success with whatever he decides to pursue next now that he is retired. It's certainly reasonable for Travis to be sad, but he now has even more of a reason to work on doing whatever he can to help Kansas three-peat as Super Bowl champions next year.