Has there been a professional athlete that has had a better past two seasons than Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce? Not only has Kelce been extremely successful on the grid iron, as he has hoisted the Lombardi Trophy in two consecutive Februaries, but his personal life seems to be in a much better place, albeit a highly public one, as evidenced by his fruitful romantic relationship with mega pop star Taylor Swift.
Simply put, Kelce is loving life, and why wouldn't he? He has been blessed with success many professional athletes can only dream of, his love life looks to be in a healthy place, and his partner has been nothing but supportive of his endeavors. The NFL's preeminent power couple also recently went on a trip to Australia, which the Chiefs tight end described as one of the best experiences of his life.
“It’s a wild ride, but I will tell you this: Australia? Did not disappoint. It was amazing over there,” Kelce recalled on the March 6 episode of his “New Heights” podcast with his brother, retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, via Drew Weisholtz of Today. “This is all because Taylor’s the biggest and the best thing possible.”
In particular, Travis Kelce detailed how the trip to Australia, particularly Sydney, was whirlwind; not only was he able to encounter kangaroos, red pandas, and rhinoceros during their trip to the Sydney Zoo, the Chiefs tight end also admired the Australia crowd for being as raucous as they were during Taylor Swift's Eras Tour performance in the land down under.
“Sydney did not disappoint. I'm pretty sure the crowds over there are — they’re already rowdy. The Australians are pretty rowdy. They like to have a good time. I like to have a good time. Taylor is very fond of performing in Australia because of the crowds over there and how into it they get. Shout out to Australia for showing up, showing out,” Kelce added.
Now a three-time Super Bowl champion and a loving boyfriend to Taylor Swift, circumstances cannot get much better for Travis Kelce as he spends his offseason enjoying the finer things in life.