Michael Phelps is widely regarded as the greatest swimmer of all time, with an astounding 28 Olympic medals to his name. However, despite his success in the pool, Phelps has faced his fair share of challenges outside of it, particularly when it comes to his mental health.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Phelps revealed that as a child, he wanted to be a superhero, not someone who was known for showing emotion. So, as he began his career as an athlete, Phelps learned to compartmentalize his feelings and use them as fuel to push himself to new heights.

However, this approach had its downsides. Phelps admits that he became a “volcano” as he bottled up his emotions, and eventually, those suppressed feelings would resurface and overwhelm him. He also acknowledges that this mentality likely prevented him from achieving even greater success in his swimming career.

In recent years, Phelps has become a vocal advocate for mental health awareness, particularly through his partnership with Talkspace. He hopes that by sharing his own struggles with mental health, he can encourage others to prioritize their well-being and seek the help they need.

“Coming out and really talking about in 2014 when I was looking suicide in the eye, it took me becoming vulnerable to have a chance at this thing called life,” Phelps says.

Reflecting on his past, Phelps admits that he used to see himself as a swimmer, not a human. However, he has since learned to embrace his emotions and vulnerability, recognizing that they are a natural part of being human. By sharing his story and advocating for mental health awareness, Phelps has become not just a legendary swimmer but a powerful voice for those struggling with their own mental health.