Did anyone notice that this year, even if it's an Olympic year, we didn't get a Mario & Sonic Olympics game? Well, don't fret, Bugs Bunny and the gang are here to save the day. Here's everything you need to know about Looney Tunes: Wacky World of Sports, including its release date, gameplay, and trailers.

Looney Tunes: Wacky World of Sports Release Date: September 27, 2024

Looney Tunes: Wacky World of Sports was released on September 27, 2024, on the PC through the Epic Games Store and Steam, as well as on the consoles Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PS5. The game was developed by Bamtang Games and was published by GameMill Entertainment.

Looney Tunes: Wacky World of Sports Gameplay

Looney Tunes: Wacky World of Sports is all about slapstick sports maxed out to the fullest. Players get to play in four sports: 2v2 arcade Basketball (ala NBA Jam), singles and doubles Tennis, 4-player Golf, and 3v3 Arcade Soccer. All sports are playable in 4-player couch co-op gaming, although oddly there's no online multiplayer component, limiting the gameplay experience to local multiplayer. Compete with friends or AI to take home the ACME Cup.

Wacky World of Sports stays true to its name: the games are not played in the typical fashion. Beware of anvils falling from the sky, obstacles obstructing your shots, and power-ups appearing to help you or your opponent get an edge. The 9 playable (ten including DLCs) characters are familiar to Looney Tunes fans, including Bugs Bunny himself, Daffy Duck, Elmer Fudd, and the rest of the gang, listed below.

Don't expect deep mechanics or fair gameplay, this entire game is all about its character, personality, humor, and charm. Enter the game with a light heart and be faster to laugh than to mald, as this game isn't really for the sweaty hands.

Looney Tunes: Wacky World of Sports Roster

Bugs Bunny Daffy Duck Porky Pig Lola Bunny Elmer Fudd Sylvester Tasmanian Devil Road Runner Wile E. Coyote Yosemite Sam (DLC)

Basketball

Play 2v2 full-court basketball in wacky venues like a ship's deck, inside Granny's house, or inside the local barn. Dish out your tricks to ankle break your opponents or pick up power-ups to gain speed and outrun the opposing team on your way to the basket. Watch out for falling crates, anvils, and all sorts of devious stuff, and outscore your opponent to win the game.

Soccer

Wear your studs and play 3v3 Soccer in different venues, each with its hazards. Make sure you and your partner can prevent the opposing team from getting the ball past Granny and Witch Hazel's goalposts. The falling objects should definitely be something you should avoid, but you can also force the ball through blockers with powerful shooting kicks. Various hazards like lightning and electric fences make each stage feel unique, so be sure to also keep those into account when chasing for the football!

Golf

From the Fairways to Outer Space, there's always room for golf! Take up the club and hit the golf ball across a variety of different levels, ranging from your typical golf course to raging rapids and waterfalls, and even the Galactic Outpost Delta. Care not to let your golf ball fall into the ravines, but you can also make use of floating targets that extend your ball's momentum, or warp portals that offer strategic shortcuts to keep you up to par.

Tennis

Serve, set, and return in either Singles or Doubles matches in Tennis, where you could use your racket to hit the ball with as much force as you could. Use special attacks to outmaneuver your opponents, or use the targets floating mid-air to add power to your hits.

And as a wise bunny would usually say, that's all folks!

For more gaming news and updates, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.