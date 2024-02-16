We're here to share our MLB odds series and make an Angels total win prediction for the 2024 season while previewing their roster.

The Los Angeles Angels will try to move on without Shohei Ohtani as they prepare for the 2024 season. We're here to share our MLB odds series and make an Angels total win prediction for the 2024 season while previewing their roster.

The Angels missed the playoff for the ninth straight season as they finished the 2023 campaign with a 73-89 record. Unfortunately, it was another tough campaign as the Halos simply did what they have done every season for nearly a decade. In this case, they hung around until around August, when they completely fell apart, going 17-38 over the final 55 games to miss the playoffs again.

Ohtani signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers this offseason. That means the Angels have lost their best weapon and will have to move on without him. It also means that Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon are the last players on the team with major name recognition. However, there is something to look forward to if you are looking at the young players.

The young players to watch include catcher Logan O'Hoppe, first baseman Nolan Schaniel, and starting pitcher Reid Detmers. The Angels will try and win with them and a bunch of players who struggled to do much of anything last season. The Angels fired Phil Nevin and hired Ron Washington to take over. Let's take a look at this team and analyze the good and the bad.

Here are the Win Total MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Angels 2024 Win Total Odds

Over 72.5 Wins: -105

Under 72.5 Wins: -115

Why Angels Will Win 72.5 Games

The first reason why the Angels will win 73 games is because they have already played without most of their stars for extended periods of time and still managed to win 73 games over the last four seasons. Remember, they are also in the same division as the Oakland Athletics, who are once again going to be one of the worst teams in baseball. The Angels also will get games against the Kansas City Royals, Chicago White Sox, Cleveland Guardians, and Boston Red Sox.

O'Hoppe will be one player that could get even better. Last season, he finished with a batting average of .236 with 14 home runs, 29 RBIs, and 23 runs in 181 at-bats over 51 games last season. There is a lot of potential for O'Hoppe to become the next big thing in Anaheim, and the potential for 30 home runs is very possible if he can stay healthy. Additionally, Schanuel can become a big asset at the plate. He hit .275 with one home run, six RBIs, and 19 runs last season over 109 at-bats. Expect him to play a big role in Anaheim. Lastly, the Angels could get some offense from Brandon Drury. He hit .262 with 26 home runs, 83 RBIs, and 61 runs last season.

But the biggest reason the Angels may at least stay upright is the pitching. Detmers struggled last season, going 4-10 with a 4.48 ERA. However, he has the tools to bounce back and is just one season removed from tossing a no-hitter. Expect him to find his mechanics and have a better season. Likewise, Griffin Canning is expected to come back and pitch better. Canning went 7-8 with a 4.32 ERA. Also, Patrick Sandoval will bounce back from a down year after he went 7-13 with a 4.11 ERA.

The Angels will win 72.5 games because they will get good production from their younger players in the lineup. Then, the rotation will have a bounce back and pitch better.

Why Angels Won't Win 72.5 Games

The Angels will suffer greatly without Ohtani. The one who will be the most affected is Mike Trout. When Ohtani was around, teams had to pitch to Trout with the fear of Ohtani right behind him. Now, they won't have that fear. Starting pitchers can easily pitch around him or throw offspeed stuff to faze him. It does not help him that Anthony Rendon has been the biggest free-agent bust the Angels have signed since Gary Matthews Jr. At least Albert Pujols gave them some production. With Rendon, it has been injuries and struggles. Rendon hit .236 with two home runs with 22 RBIs over 148 at-bats last season. He is a liability.

Speaking of liability, let's review the pitching. While Detmers, Sandoval, and Canning can have good seasons, they have been average over the long haul. There is no guarantee they will be productive. Then, there is Carlos Estevez. He went 5-5 with a 3.90 ERA and 31 saves. Initially, he was the best closer in baseball for about three months. But he tailed off over the last half of the season as hitters started hitting his fastball, and he did not have a breaking ball that could fool them. His 4.48 walk per nine-inning rate did not help either. Meanwhile, Ben Joyce went 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA. He can throw 105 MPH, but he also is inconsistent.

The Angels will not win 72.5 games because their veteran hitters will not be able to stay healthy or produce. Also, their pitching is still atrocious.

Final Angels Over/Under Win Total Prediction

The Angels may finally be rebuilding the right way. Unfortunately, that means they will suffer a really bad season.

Final Angels Over/Under Win Total Prediction: Under 72.5 Wins: -115