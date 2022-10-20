3 bold predictions for Los Angeles Clippers 2022-23 NBA season

The Los Angeles Clippers kick off the 2022-23 NBA season with an “away” game against their rival Los Angeles Lakers. This season starts with a lot of promise for the team, as Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and offseason addition John Wall begin in full health, and any Clippers predictions have to include a forecast of how many games this trio plays. In the bold Clippers 2022-23 season predictions below, we’ll dive into that, the breakout star of the season, and how the team will fare in the long run this year against their opening night opponent. So, without further ado, here are three bold Clippers predictions for the 2022-23 NBA season.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)*

3. Luke Kennard becomes the Clippers’ breakout star

Make no mistake, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and John Wall are the stars of the Clippers 2022-23 season (more on that below) but watch out for Luke Kennard to become a household name this year.

When the former Duke star got to LA after three uneventful years in Detroit, he was buried on the bench, playing just over 19 minutes a game. However, with Leonard and George out last season, Kennard got more opportunities and did the most with them.

The five-year NBA veteran played 27.4 minutes a game last year and had his best season since his final days in Detroit. He averaged 11.9 points, 2.1 assists, and 3.3 rebounds. Most importantly, Kennard led the league in 3-point percentage, shooting 44.9% from behind the arc on 6.0 attempts per game.

The 2022-23 NBA season will be the first time Kennard is a true contributor on a truly good team. Playing alongside Leonard, George, and Wall, the sharpshooter will get plenty of opportunities for wide-open looks, and if he hit them at anywhere near the rate he did last season, his numbers stand to take a leap.

The first bold Clippers 2022-23 prediction is that Kennard has a career year for the team. A stat line of 18 points, 5.0 assists, and 4.0 rebounds will do that, and that’s what Luke Kennard will average this season.

2. Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and John Wall party like it’s 2017

Let’s flashback to 2017. The NBA All-Star Game was at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. The halftime performer was John Legend. And it was the last time Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and John Wall all made an All-Star team in the same season.

Fast forward to 2022, and this formerly dynamic trio is on the Clippers in the 2022-23 season. George is coming off playing just 31 games last season, and that’s by far the most of these three players.

Leonard last played on June 14, 2021, and Wall was last on an NBA court on April 23, 2021.

"Kawhi is the No. 1. I'm the 2. There's no ego when it comes to that. With that being said, I believe in my talent and what I can do." Paul George on the return of a healthy Kawhi Leonard to the Clippers 👀 pic.twitter.com/zhOYbaDAXN — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 12, 2022

The biggest question mark around the Clippers this year is, can these three stay healthy?

That will be the goal of everyone from Tyronn Lue to the Clippers training staff to the players on the team to the kids who mop the floor. If LA can keep its three stars healthy, they are among the best teams in the West. If not, it won’t just end the season for the Clippers, it will likely end the Kawhi Leonard/Paul George Era.

The bold Clippers 2022-23 season prediction here is that these three stay relatively healthy all season. All three have been incredibly conservative with their injury recoveries and should be as fresh as they’ve been in years to start the 2022-23 NBA season.

Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and John Wall aren’t going to play 82 games by any means, but they will all play around 60 and stagger it enough for the Clippers to grab a playoff spot and be a dangerous opponent in the postseason.

1. The Clippers become the best team in LA

Speaking of the playoffs, the final bold Clippers 2022-23 season prediction is that the team won’t just scrape into the postseason and get into the play-in. They’ll take a top-six seed (over their LA rival Lakers) and make a serious run toward the NBA Finals.

There will be nine Western Conference teams fighting for six guaranteed playoff spots in 2023. Along with the Clippers, those teams are the Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Memphis Grizzlies, Minnesota Timberwolves, New Orleans Pelicans, and Phoenix Suns.

The Clippers, with Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and John Wall all staying relatively healthy, and Kennard making a leap, will outpace the Pelicans, Timberwolves, and most importantly, the Lakers to get into the top six.

After that, look for the Clippers to duke it out with the Warriors, Grizzlies, and Mavs for the No. 3 spot behind the Nuggets and Suns. And once they’re in the playoffs with the Big 3 healthy, the sky is the limit.