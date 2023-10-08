The stars out in Sin City for Game 1 of the highly anticipated WNBA Finals matchup between the Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty. But A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart, the two best players in women's basketball, and their loaded teams are far from the only high-profile names at Michelob ULTRA Arena.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, who's said he hopes to be part of the ownership group of an eventual NBA expansion team in Las Vegas, is taking in the WNBA Finals opener from a courtside seat.

Juggernaut foes like the Aces and Liberty deserve more than one GOAT, though. New England Patriots legend and Aces co-owner Tom Brady is also sitting courtside on Sunday, next to the team's primary owner, Marc Davis—controlling owner of the Las Vegas Raiders.

RECOMMENDED
New York Liberty, Courtney Vandersloot, Courtney Vandersloot Liberty, Liberty Aces, Linsday Whalen

Liberty’s Courtney Vandersloot passes Lindsay Whalen in All-Time Playoff assists

Alex Sabri ·

Marvin Harrison Jr.

Marvin Harrison Jr. rocks LeBron James Nike cleats in win over Maryland

Dominik Zawartko ·

Rams, Puka Nacua, LeBron James, Luka Doncic

LeBron James uses Luka Doncic-inspired nickname for Rams WR Puka Nacua

Tim Crean ·

Just like it's hardly surprising James—who's also called Wilson his “little sister”—and Brady are in attendance, no one is shocked Las Vegas and New York are meeting with a championship on the line. The battle of the league's two best teams has been forecasted ever since both franchises leveled up with major additions during the offseason.

“There's so many different ways to look at it. Everybody's been talking about New York and Vegas since the beginning of the season,” Stewart said leading up to Game 1, per Kareem Copeland of the Washington Post. “Now we're at the end of the season and we're the last two teams standing and continuing to be the teams that have a lot of star power. East coast vs. West coast, lots of conversations around it.”