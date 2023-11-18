Late-game success has been key for the Lakers this season, thanks in large part to the contributions of Cam Reddish.

It's fair to say the Los Angeles Lakers have slightly underwhelmed to start the 2023-24 NBA regular season.

Injury report appearances from LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and multiple rotation players have posed a legitimate obstacle to finding a rhythm. Effort levels have been occasionally substandard. The Lakers have one victory over a team (Orlando Magic) with a winning record. They have a negative net rating (-2.0) and rank 20th in 3-point percentage.

Fortunately, LeBron and AD have been outstanding, and the Lakers' have seized on weaker competition. All things considered, their 7-6 record itself can be deemed a pleasant surprise (another positive: they're dominating In-Season Tournament group play).

Late-game execution has been critical. The Lakers have played the most “clutch-time” minutes — a five-point scoring margin with under five minutes to play — of any team in the NBA. They're 5-2 in clutch games, despite inconsistent shooting, lineups, and half-court ball movement.

Anthony Davis and LeBron James are the primary reasons for this. James has been the league's most dangerous offensive player late in games, shooting nearly 70% in crunch-time. (In general, LeBron is floating the Lakers' outside shooting boat — a surprising, if unsustainable, trend.) AD does, well, “everything” defensively, enabling his teammates to siege on ball-handers.

Beyond the stars, though, no Lakers player has made a bigger impact than Cam Reddish.

Based on preseason performance, few outside the building expected Reddish to open the season above Max Christie on the depth chart. But Christie is 20; his time will come. For now, Ham wanted to give the longer, well-traveled Reddish an opportunity to earn trust and establish confidence. It's paying dividends.

“It's going to be defense, 3-and-D,” Ham said about Reddish's role after a gritty win over the Los Angeles Clippers. “The only thing he needed is consistent consistency. Just a program that's going to put their arms around him and encourage him to get better, simplify things and he'll respond in the right way as he did tonight. He's been awesome since he's been a Laker.”

A few days later, LeBron passed to Reddish for a potential buzzer-beater. The ball didn't go into the basket, but the message went into Reddish's soul.