The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs take on the Grand Canyon Antelopes. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Louisiana Tech Grand Canyon prediction and pick. Find how to watch Louisiana Tech Grand Canyon.

The Grand Canyon Antelopes are 11-1 through 12 games, but the record itself is less impressive than how coach Bryce Drew has achieved it. Grand Canyon owns a win over 2023 national runner-up San Diego State. The win over the Aztecs was hugely valuable at the time, and the significance of the result has only gotten better for the Lopes this week. San Diego State went into Spokane on Friday night and beat Gonzaga by 10 points. That will give Grand Canyon's resume a boost. GCU also has good wins over San Francisco and Liberty. It's entirely realistic to view Grand Canyon as an at-large candidate if it doesn't win the WAC Tournament. That said, Grand Canyon can't lose a large bunch of games. Teams in smaller conferences don't have a lot of margin for error. If GCU can lose no more than two games over the next two and a half months before Selection Sunday, it would have a real shot at an at-large invite. That's an unusual — and wonderful — place for this team to be. Handing San Diego State was and is a major statement which should give Grand Canyon supreme confidence in everything it does.

Louisiana Tech has a decent 9-4 record, but this has been a difficult period for the Bulldogs. They have lost each of their last two games in heartbreaking fashion. They lost to Saint Louis by one point. Then they led Seattle University late in regulation but allowed a tying score in the final seconds and then lost in overtime to the RedHawks. Louisiana Tech has to find the reset button and not dwell on those very difficult moments.

Here are the Louisiana Tech-Grand Canyon College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs: +7.5 (-115)

Grand Canyon Antelopes: -7.5 (-105)

Over: 139.5 (-110)

Under: 139.5 (-110)

How To Watch Louisiana Tech vs Grand Canyon

Time: 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT

TV: ESPN Plus

Stream: fuboTV

Why Louisiana Tech Could Cover the Spread

The Bulldogs are right there. They are very competitive. They just lost two games by an eyelash. They previously lost to good teams, Colorado State and New Mexico, which have a great shot at making the NCAA Tournament. Louisiana Tech has competed well all season long. The margins between high-level success and average results are very small, but the point to emphasize is that Tech is regularly close to those margins instead of being far away from them. With the spread being 7.5 points, Louisiana Tech has a very good chance of staying close enough to cover the spread here in Phoenix.

Why Grand Canyon Could Cover the Spread

The Antelopes have something special going on. The San Diego State win was a huge catapult for this team and a reminder of how high its ceiling is. Grand Canyon should be able to maintain a certain level of consistency which will enable it to keep Lousiana Tech at arm's length. A raucous home crowd should enable GCU to play with the level of passion and intensity it needs to maintain the upper hand.

Final Louisiana Tech-Grand Canyon Prediction & Pick

Grand Canyon is clearly a better team, and it is playing at home. Take GCU.

Final Louisiana Tech-Grand Canyon Prediction & Pick: Grand Canyon -7.5