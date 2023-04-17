Netflix’s Love Is Blind became a trending topic on Twitter Sunday night (April 16) when the highly anticipated season four finale was postponed. The event was to be live-streamed by the media giant but ultimately got pushed back over an hour. However, Vanessa Lachey who cohosts the show with her husband Nick Lachey hilariously got on with the program.

“We’re sorry we’re late. We’re no longer live. But we are now finally here!” Vanessa said at the top of the show.

The reunion special was set to go live at 5 p.m. PT on Netflix, but Lachey

promised fans that they “haven’t missed a thing.”

“We’ve actually been sitting on these couches not talking to each other so we could save all the tea for you,” she joked.

The Love Is Blind season four finale is the streamer’s second live event. Chris Rock’s live-streamed stand-up special Chris Rock: Selective Outrage, which was the first, debuted on the platform on March 4.

Despite the tech snafu, Netflix has continued to add to its dating universe. Shows such as The Ultimatum, Too Hot to Handle and Perfect Match, Love Is Blind, are all shows that get the social media talking once an episode drops. Love Is Blind differs from the aforementioned shows as contestants do not physically see who they are dating until they propose or have accepted a proposal. The show follows singles from one specific metropolitan area which Seattle was picked for this season.

Love Is Blind just wrapped its fourth season and has already been picked up for a fifth season.