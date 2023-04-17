On Sunday evening, the highly anticipated reunion of the reality TV dating show Love Is Blind was set to air 8 pm EST. But it was delayed for an hour and fifteen minutes.

Love is Blind is Netflix’s reality TV show that gained popularity for its unique conception of romance formed without the physical presence of participants. The show brings together a group of singles who are isolated from each other in separate rooms, and they can only communicate with potential partners through individual “pods.” Participants are encouraged to build emotional connections and explore deep conversations to find true love without the influence of physical appearances. Love is Blind offers a captivating and unconventional take on modern dating, exploring love and attraction in an entertaining way.

With the reunion date and time set, fans eagerly awaited the show’s Live finale where the participants could react to their experience in a live setting, less edited. With the shows’ delay, Fans immediately took to Twitter to express their dismay. One person tweeted “we deserve to all share the same password after this,” referencing Netflix’s rigid policy on password sharing.

we deserve to all share the same password after this #LoveIsBlindLIVE #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/wClMHJO0ro — T (@trinawatters) April 17, 2023

With HBO’s airing of Succession at 9 pm EST and the season 4 premiere of Barry, time was of the essence for Netflix. Unfortunately, Netflix didn’t make the time crunch.

2 minutes to succession — I’m headed over to HBO… Netflix, pic.twitter.com/XDAWirex3D — Vanessa Santos (@Vanessasantosxo) April 17, 2023

Another fan expressed her satisfaction at other streaming platforms’ take on the unexpected delay:

all the other streaming services dissing netflix right now is the only thing making me happy #LoveIsBlindLive pic.twitter.com/7Yr2zWPMcJ — morgan (@flwrmorgan) April 17, 2023

Eventually, when the show released the not-so-Live event, fans weren’t satisfied with their release. One person gave the show a 4/10 for Love is Blind Live’s other lacking qualities: Jackie, Love is Blind participant, wasn’t present, women weren’t held accountable for their actions, and they hardly talked about the couple Tiffany and Brett.

We waited over an hour to see that Jackie didn’t show, Vanessa grilled the men and didn’t hold the women accountable AND they hardly talked to Tiffany and Brett, the reason most of us were here. This reunion gets a 4/10 #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlindLIVE #LOVEISBLINDreunion pic.twitter.com/YH4e3aZCWt — Shayla (@_toushay_) April 17, 2023

Perhaps Netflix will stick to its strengths next time.