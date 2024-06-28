A dog bite has forced World No. 1 Nelly Korda to withdraw from next week's event, the Ladies European Tour (LET) Aramco Team Series, in England. Korda has six LPGA victories in 2024.

Her three career LET wins include the 2032 Aramco.

“I regret to announce that I must withdraw from next week's Ladies European Tour tournament in London,” Korda said a statement posted to her Instagram story on Friday morning. “On Saturday in Seattle, I was bitten by a dog and need time to receive treatment and recover fully.”

“I apologize to the LET, the sponsors, and my fans for my absence. Thank you for your understanding, and I look forward to returning to the course soon.”

Korda shot a career-worst 81 in the second round and missed the cut at last week's KPMG Women's PGA Championship, held at Sahalee Country Club in Sammamish, Washington. It was her third straight missed cut. At the U.S. Women's Open at Lancaster, Korda's hopes were quickly dashed with a 10 on her third hole.

“It’s just golf recently for me,” Korda said in her press conference at Lancaster. “No words for how I’m playing right now. I’m just going to go home and reset.”

Korda did not provide any more details on the dog bite.

After this week's Dow Championship in Michigan, the LPGA Tour is off until the season's fourth major, the Amundi Evian Championship in Evian-les-Bains, France, on July 11-14. The fifth and final major, the AIG Women's Open, will get underway on Aug. 22 at the Old Course in Scotland.

On Tuesday, Korda was announced as one of three golfers slated to represent Team USA at the Paris Olympics, along with no. 2 Rose Zhang and no. 9 Lilia Vu. The 72-hole, 60-person women's competition will run Aug. 7-10 at Le Golf National, outside Paris. (The men will compete Aug. 1-4.)

“I'm honored to represent the United States once again on the Olympic stage this summer in Paris,” Korda wrote in a statement as part of Team USA's announcement. “Winning the gold medal in Tokyo was a dream come true and an incredible highlight to my career. I'm looking forward to defending my gold medal and bringing home some more hardware for Team USA.”

Korda won the gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Games (played in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic).

In January, Korda took first place at the LPGA Drive On Championship, her first of five trophies in five consecutive starts, tying Nancy Lopez and Annika Sorenstam's record. Beginning in March, the Brandenton, FL native won the Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship, Ford Championship, T-Mobile Match Play, and the Chevron Championship — her second major. Korda also won the Mizuho Americas Open in May.

The 25-year old already holds 14 career LPGA victories.

The LET Aramco Team Series runs Wednesday through Friday at Centurion Club in Hemel Hempstead, a few miles outside of London.