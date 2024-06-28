The United States squad looks to rebound from their loss to Panama as they face Uruguay. It is time to continue our 2024 Copa America odds series with a USA-Uruguay prediction and pick.

The US squad is coming off an embarrassing loss to Panama. Timothy Weah received a red card in the 18th minute, putting the US down a man. They would score first, with a goal from Folarin Balogun. Still, the red card would be too much. Cesar Blackman tied the game in the 26th minute and Jose Fajardo scored in the 83rd minute to give Panama the lead. They had a chance to tie it late after a red card to Adalberto Carrasquilla, but could not get the equalizer.

Meanwhile, Uruguay has been dominant in the games so far. They opened the games with a 3-1 win over Panama. Then, in their last game, scored five goals against Bolivia, while taking the clean sheet, securing a spot in the knockout round.

Here are the 2024 Copa America odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2024 Copa America Odds: USA-Uruguay Odds

USA: +150

Uruguay: +190

Draw: +220

Over 2.5 goals: +122

Under 2.5 goals: -148

How to Watch USA vs. Uruguay

Time: 9:00 PM ET/ 6:00 PM PT

TV: FS1

Stream: (Click Here for Free Trial)

Why the USA Will Win

The USA has been solid in their recent international game. In non-friendly games, including the Gold Cup and Nationals League, this USA squad just found their first loss in regulation play. Christian Pulisic was a stud in the first game with a goal and an assist. Pulisic has been solid for the United States in international play. In 57 matches played with 46 starts, he has scored 24 goals and 12 assists all time. Pulisic has a goal and an assist in the games while taking just four shots and two hitting the target. Still, he did not have a shot on target in the game with Panama.

Another star has been Foloarin Balogun. He has two goals in the games so far, with five shots and one on target. With Timothy Weah out, Ricardo Pepi will need to step up. He has played in both games so far but has not made a start. He leads the team with seven shots and five on target. That has given him an expected goal total of 2.3. Still, he has not found the back of the net yes in these games.

Matt Turner could be in goal from the United States. In four games in the Gold Cup, he stopped eight of ten shots on target, coming away with one clean sheet. He also saved 50 percent of Penalty Kicks in the Gold Cup. He has started both games, allowing one goal on four shots. Still, he was injured in the game leading to Ethan Horvath taking over. He allowed one goal on three shots in the game with Panama.

Why Uruguay Will Win

Uruguay has not played much in the 2024 calendar year, but that has not mattered. They have been dominant. Darwin Nunez has led them in the competition, having two goals so far in the competition. He has done this on 12 shots, with five on target. That has given him an expected goal value of 1.6 goals. Still, he was subbed off last game, and could easily sit out the next game with their spot secured. If not, he could see a subbing out in this one as well.

This will mean Maximilliao Araujo will take a bigger role He has been great so far, scoring twice on seven shots, with five on target. Another major force will be Federico Valverde. He has scored once on seven shots with two on target in these games. Still, Uruguay has depth. Three other players have scored in these games. Facundo Pellistri, Matian Vina and Rodrigo Bentancur have all scored. Further, they have all scored on their only shot on target.

Sergio Rochet is expected to be in goal for Uruguay. He allowed just three goals on nine shots in five games in qualifying. So far, he has faced just four shots on target, allowing just one goal. Still, he should expect more pressure in this one.

Final USA-Uruguay Prediction & Pick

The United States needs a win to advance in all likelihood. Panama is facing Bolivia and should secure three points. With Uruguay already having three points, they have to win. Uruguay should advance regardless. To fail to advance, they would need to lose their eight-goal goal-differential lead over Panama while losing. Still, to get the top spot, a draw would help. The United States will be pushing and should score. This will lead to Uruguay looking for an equalizer. With that, expect goals to be scored, and take the over in this one.

Click here for more betting news & predictions

Final USA-Uruguay Prediction & Pick: Over 2.5 (+122)