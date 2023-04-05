Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant met up and celebrated with LSU star Angel Reese after the Tigers National Championship. Reese posted a video of the two hitting “the griddy” to a viral sound of Morant, via Bleacher Report.

Angel Reese and Ja Morant linked up 🤣🔥 (via @Reese10Angel) pic.twitter.com/wZIxeCvBVL — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 5, 2023

Reese is coming off of a dominating season, capped by a National Championship win against Iowa and phenom Caitlin Clark. Like Morant, Reese was the subject of media controversy for her behavior.

Unlike Morant, Reese was ridiculed for her actions on the court, with much of which being unwarranted. Reese led her team to a National Championship, so it is safe to assume she earned the right to celebrate how she pleases.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In the case of the Grizzlies star, he was recently under fire for his actions off the court. It culminated in an eight-game suspension enforced by the NBA for “conduct detrimental to the league.”

For both players, they now find themselves on the softer side of the news cycle, and seem to be in good spirits based on the video. As Reese celebrates her victory, Morant prepares to vie for one himself once the NBA Playoffs start April 15th.

The Grizzlies play Wednesday against the New Orleans Pelicans in New Orleans, explaining how Morant found time to meet up with Reese in Louisiana. Morant has looked good since returning from suspension, and has the Grizzlies looking pretty secure as the 2nd seed in the Western Conference.

Angel Reese will take this time to relax before she begins preparation for next season. Given her post, she is sure to be rooting for Ja Morant later this month in the NBA Playoffs.