The legend of Angel Reese is just getting started. Fresh off LSU’s national championship win and her boastful post-game actions, the budding star has quickly become a hot commodity in the NIL world.

Reese’s social media following has skyrocketed over the last week, especially in the last 24 hours. With already over a dozen NIL deals according to Pete Nakos, Reese is in line for some more major paydays. Calls from brands have virtually been non-stop since the championship game according to Reese’s agent Jeanine Ogbonnaya.

“I think at this point, she’s got the following to back it up where she can be doing long-term partnerships that truly align with her brand and her messaging, and finding those brands that align with that as well,” Ogbonnaya said.

Reese is still without a shoe deal, possibly the biggest money grab for an athlete of her caliber. Ogbonnaya said they won’t rush into a deal though. One of the reasons why is that she views Reese as “a unicorn.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I would love to do something different and fresh in the shoe space. That doesn’t mean a unique brand, it could be a traditional brand, but something that’s different and separates her from her peers,” Ogbonnaya said.

Reese’s nickname could lead to “something different” for the LSU star. Reese embraced the “Bayou Barbie” nickname, with Ogbonnaya already attempting to trademark the name in order to sell some merch. Ogbonnaya has also reached out to Mattel, the owners of “Barbie” for a potential partnership between the two sides.

Angel Reese turned into a viral sensation overnight. She’s about to take advantage of her fame and make some big-time money, all with a new shiny championship ring on her finger.