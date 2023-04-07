Regardless of fame and money, life is still about the little things for NBA Hall of Famer and iconic TNT analyst Charles Barkley. The very little things, apparently.

While wrapping up a Thursday night double-header of basketball on Inside the NBA, fans and the rest of the panel were treated to a sneak peak of Ernie Johnson and Barkley’s podcast, The Steam Room. In it, the Round Mound of Rebound got very personal in a NSFW story about a pet peeve of his that forced him to make a big addition to his travel bag.

“I travel with a big bar of soap. I love soap,” Barkley said. “Because these hotels started being cheap. Those bars ain’t big enough because I almost had a couple accidents with the soap at hotels. When I was washing a part of my body, I almost had a little incident. Almost lost it {bar of soap}. And I was like ‘whoa that was too close for comfort.'”

This Chuck story is wild 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/tePSr5A5mo — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 7, 2023

Fans tune into see what hot take, hilarious remark or just absurd antics Sir Charles has in store for them. He is the heart and soul of sports’ most popular postgame show. His personality far overshadows his remarkable on-court accomplishments that feature an MVP and an NBA Finals appearance. And that is quite the testament to Barkley’s sometimes up, sometimes down but always compelling love affair with the audience.

Nonetheless, few people could have braced themselves for his misadventures with soap. NBA legend and commercial connoisseur Shaquille O’Neal certainly wasn’t ready for it. He went into full hysteria and was nearly brought to his knees.

In between bouts of tear-filled laughter, Kenny “The Jet” Smith did as he often does, focused on the details, pondering why Charles Barkley would need to increase the size of his soap. That is a mystery better left unsolved.

The biggest takeaway in this whole segment was, that after over a decade of this Inside the NBA crew being together, the money-making magic that so many other networks desperately try to find is still as potent as ever.

And the realization that hotel soap will never hit the same way again.